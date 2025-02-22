Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) Shares Down 19.2% – Should You Sell?

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 172,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 56,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

