PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,254,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $125.50.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
