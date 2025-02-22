Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 2,855 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $299.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.35 and its 200 day moving average is $319.60.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

