Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 24,141 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 768.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $160.39 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

