Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 269530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Osisko Metals Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$103.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

Insider Activity

In other Osisko Metals news, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky bought 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,050.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,212,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,235. Company insiders own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

Featured Articles

