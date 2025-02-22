ONUS Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, ONUS has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $23.92 million and $2.14 million worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ONUS alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96,380.28 or 0.99798655 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,022.08 or 0.99427753 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 96,117,795 coins and its circulating supply is 36,200,088 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 96,117,795.041326 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.65239059 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,093,999.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.