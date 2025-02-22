Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,072,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,670,000 after acquiring an additional 295,869 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 811.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 319,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,863,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 201,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $159.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day moving average is $189.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

