ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 14,279.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $98.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 86.19%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.