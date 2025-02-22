Omni Network (OMNI) Price Tops $5.05

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00005227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Omni Network has a market cap of $87.64 million and approximately $21.18 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omni Network

Omni Network launched on April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,353,786 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 16,453,508.58 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 4.89144646 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $20,595,748.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

