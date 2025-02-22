Olympic Steel Reports Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, delivered its report on the operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, according to an official press release issued on February 20, 2025.

This report, providing insight into the company’s financial status, marked the latest update of its financial performance. The data shared illustrates the latest in the company’s commitment to transparency with stakeholders and the financial market as further compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The key set of financial results are part of an official document submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), known as the Form 8-K. The details presented will not be classed as “filed”, according to the procedures for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and likewise may not be referred to in any past or future filings by Olympic Steel for either the Securities Act of 1933, or the Exchange Act, except as explicitly noted in those documents.

Attached to the Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1, the official press release offers a more detailed overview of the Financial Statements and Exhibits, outlining the company’s operations and financial condition.

The results published in the report emphasize the ongoing efforts made by Olympic Steel to maintain its position as a respectable business corporation and a trusted partner for all stakeholders. Offering a glimpse into the company’s financial health, it promises to play a vital role in shaping the company’s plans and strategies moving forward.

These statements offer crucial information for investors and other interested parties in informing decisions about interacting with Olympic Steel. Careful analysis of these results can contribute to a better understanding of the company’s operational and financial outlook, ultimately leading to more informed investment decisions.

Please note that the full report and all related exhibits can be accessed via the official SEC website.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

