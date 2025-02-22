Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly DividendOn February 19, 2025, Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend for its common stock. The company disclosed that a dividend of $0.14

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Old Point Financial’s 8K filing here.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
