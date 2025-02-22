Oil Stocks Worth Watching – February 19th

Occidental Petroleum, ServiceNow, and AltC Acquisition are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. Investors can purchase oil stocks to gain exposure to the energy sector and potentially benefit from fluctuations in oil prices. Oil stocks are often considered part of the energy sector and can be influenced by various economic, geopolitical, and environmental factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

NYSE OXY traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,280,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,228,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.55. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $17.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $980.40. The company had a trading volume of 668,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,065.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $975.99. The company has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a PE ratio of 143.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. 12,388,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

