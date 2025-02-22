NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. NV5 Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.270-1.370 EPS.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NVEE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,266. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,326.72. This represents a 30.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NV5 Global announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

