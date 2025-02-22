Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 157.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

