NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $21.58. 3,981,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,144,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

NuScale Power Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

