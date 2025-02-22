NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $21.58. 3,981,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,144,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.
NuScale Power Stock Down 8.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NuScale Power
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.