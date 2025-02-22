Nuclear Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 20th

Vistra, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, Berkshire Hathaway, Oklo, Southern, and NextEra Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to the shares or stocks of companies involved in the production and distribution of nuclear energy. This includes companies that operate nuclear power plants, provide nuclear fuel, develop nuclear technology or offer nuclear waste management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,846. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $199.84.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $18.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,163. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.73.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded down $12.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $309.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,045. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $130.14 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.71.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $478.39. 1,203,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,565. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $491.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of Oklo stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,556,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,934,438. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $59.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,938. Southern has a 12 month low of $65.99 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.80.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,293,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,173. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64.

