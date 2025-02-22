Ntt Data (NTDTY) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ntt Data to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ntt Data and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Data $30.25 billion $923.70 million 28.23 Ntt Data Competitors $2.55 billion $160.10 million 89.21

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ntt Data is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ntt Data Competitors 340 2092 3174 119 2.54

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ntt Data and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Ntt Data’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ntt Data has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Ntt Data pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ntt Data pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 32.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ntt Data and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Data 3.20% 5.16% 1.97% Ntt Data Competitors -621.74% -107.33% -15.73%

Risk & Volatility

Ntt Data has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ntt Data’s rivals have a beta of 2.78, meaning that their average share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ntt Data beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Ntt Data Company Profile

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

