Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.
Northland Power Company Profile
