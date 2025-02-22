NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 20,905,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 44,370,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 580.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,723 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NIO by 1,652,962.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

