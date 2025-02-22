NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $161.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $176.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICE opened at $155.39 on Friday. NICE has a 1 year low of $147.38 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in NICE by 208.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

