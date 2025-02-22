Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Trading Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 202,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 131,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.90 million, a P/E ratio of 223.50 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Nexxen International by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 315,864 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,449,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nexxen International by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 276,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

