NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.