New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,297 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of HP by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,001 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,496 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,545,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 138,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.63 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

