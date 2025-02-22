New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,736 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $27,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,939,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,001,000 after purchasing an additional 455,040 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,587 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,648,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.76 and a beta of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 19,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $244,226.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,385.56. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

