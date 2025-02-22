Needham & Company LLC Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $38.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

NYSE DAVA opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 186.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. Endava has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $68.58.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. Endava had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

