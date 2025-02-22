Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after buying an additional 516,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vital Farms by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,115,595.02. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,273,894.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,632.10. This trade represents a 32.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,957. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.
VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
