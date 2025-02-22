Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after buying an additional 516,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vital Farms by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,115,595.02. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,273,894.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,632.10. This trade represents a 32.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,957. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.