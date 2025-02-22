Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 386,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Ceragon Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

