Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 925.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,358 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,196.5% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.