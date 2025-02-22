Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1,601.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,034,000 after buying an additional 632,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,561,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 698,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $52,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,070,304.26. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $143.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.11 and a 200 day moving average of $129.61. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

