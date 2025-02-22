Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 1,952 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.