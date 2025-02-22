Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 1,010 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

TMUS stock opened at $265.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $271.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

