Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,034 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,034 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in AECOM by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AECOM by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AECOM by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.