NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Trading 5.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.45. 492,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 405,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NanoViricides from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in NanoViricides by 44.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NanoViricides by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoViricides by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

