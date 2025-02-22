My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Up 66.8% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 64.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $441,994.91 and approximately $639.46 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 66.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,365,433 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

