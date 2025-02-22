MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 217,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 49,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

MoneyHero Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.20.

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoneyHero had a negative return on equity of 170.98% and a negative net margin of 126.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyHero Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyHero Company Profile

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

