Monero Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.32 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Monero has a market cap of $4.32 billion and $58.24 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $234.26 or 0.00242593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,585.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00131944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.40 or 0.00330760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00021038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00009804 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

