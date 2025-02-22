Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -232.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,197. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 260,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,536.12. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,953 over the last 90 days. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Klaviyo by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 922,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 125,352 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,535,000 after purchasing an additional 267,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

