Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 4,067,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 10,803,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVST
Microvast Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Microvast
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microvast by 559.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Microvast by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 119,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Microvast by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 74,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microvast
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.