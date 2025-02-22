Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 4,067,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 10,803,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Microvast Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Microvast

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $631.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microvast by 559.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Microvast by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 119,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Microvast by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 74,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

