MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $16.77. MEG Energy shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 136,680 shares traded.

MEG Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

MEG Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

