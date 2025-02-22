Medicure (CVE:MPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 16000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Medicure Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

