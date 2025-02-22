Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Zacks reports. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 million. Materialise updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Materialise stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $348.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

