Matauro LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.