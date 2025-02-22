Matauro LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

TXN stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.