Matauro LLC Makes New $12.02 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Matauro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.34 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

