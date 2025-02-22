Matauro LLC Invests $711,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 158,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 73,949 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.68. The firm has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

