Matauro LLC Acquires Shares of 142,603 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.