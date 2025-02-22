Mark C. Thurmond Sells 1,341 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tenable by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tenable by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 658.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

