Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.56 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.56 ($0.26). 2,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 102,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

Malvern International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.44.

Malvern International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.