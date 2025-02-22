Magnera (MAGN) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Magnera to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Magnera and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 130 993 500 113 2.34

Profitability

Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Magnera’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.15% 8.13% 3.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnera and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $702.00 million -$60.00 million -1.17 Magnera Competitors $4.94 billion $119.73 million 33.69

Magnera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Magnera peers beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

