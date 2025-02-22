Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $380.28 million, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 157.58%.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

About Luxfer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Luxfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

