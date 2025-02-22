Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Luxfer Stock Performance
Shares of LXFR stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $380.28 million, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.
Luxfer Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 157.58%.
Institutional Trading of Luxfer
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
